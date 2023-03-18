Where the good news shines

Colorado State's McKenna Hofschild was named honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

She is only the second player from Colorado State to be named to the team and first since Becky Hammon was twice in 1997 and 1998. Hammon was also named to the first team in 1999.

Hofschild leads the Mountain West in points (640) and points per game (20.6); assist/turnover ratio (3.42), total assists (222) and assists per game (7.2); field goal attempts (453), free throws (156), free-throw attempts (197) and minutes per game (37.32).

The guard ranks second in the country in assist/turnover ratio, fifth in assists per game and total assists and 15th in points per game.

Ahead of the Mountain West Tournament, Hofschild was named the league's Player of the Year – making her an All-Mountain West recipient in each of her three seasons in the Green and Gold.

CSU's season ended on Thursday with a loss to Northern Iowa in the WNIT.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)