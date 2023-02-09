Where good news shines

After a sixth-place finish in the Mountain West last season, Colorado State softball begins a new season this weekend.

The experienced Rams, who return 14 letter-winners, open their season at the New Mexico State Invitational in Las Cruces. Colorado State will play Bradley and New Mexico Friday-Sunday.

Notable returners for Colorado State include Hailey Smith, Peyton Allen, Danielle Serna, Julia Cabral and Ashley York.

Smith led the team in batting average, while Cabral was the team leader in innings pitched.

The New Mexico State Invitational is one of four non-conference tournaments for the Rams before opening at home in March.

