The Colorado State softball team's Ram Field has been under renovation since August 2022 with the goal of improving the overall experience for both players and spectators.

Fans, alumni and softball fans are invited o to the ballpark April 1 to celebrate the grand opening of the new-and-improved Ram Field. CSU hosts UNLV at 6 p.m. for the program's first night game.

Featuring a new stadium concourse, improved fan seating, new team dugouts, netting throughout the complex and lights over the field, the upgraded Ram Field was made possible thanks to a $5 million donation from the Bohemian Foundation specifically towards Colorado State women's athletics.

With festivities starting at 5 p.m., fans are welcome to take part in the celebration. The grand opening ceremony will commence at approximately 5:30 p.m. and feature administrative guests such as athletics director Joe Parker. The national anthem will be performed by CSU student Jasmine Retland.

