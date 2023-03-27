Where good new shines

The Colorado State softball team's Ram Field has been under renovation since August 2022 with the goal of improving the overall experience for both players and spectators.

Fans, alumni and softball fans are invited o to the ballpark April 1 to celebrate the grand opening of the new-and-improved Ram Field. CSU hosts UNLV at 6 p.m. for the program's first night game.

Featuring a new stadium concourse, improved fan seating, new team dugouts, netting throughout the complex and lights over the field, the upgraded Ram Field was made possible thanks to a $5 million donation from the Bohemian Foundation specifically towards Colorado State women's athletics.