Colorado State freshman Alexis Trietley had an exciting opening weekend to her collegiate swimming career.
On Friday, she finished in fifth-place in the 50-yard freestyle at the Chick-fil-A Invitational hosted by Fresno State.
But she wasn't done yet as the freshman won a title in the 100 freestyle on Saturday with a time of 50.17 seconds. She was also part of four relay teams for the Rams.
"Lexi is just a pure racer. She loves to compete, but most impressive is her ability to sustain a great turnover rate in her races," CSU coach Christopher Woodard said. "She can crank her arms real quick."
Pretty strong CSU debut for the freshman.
