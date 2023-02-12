Where the good news shine

There is not a lot of talk about college sports history between Colorado State and Nebraska. It is usually CU and NU we hear about.

But not in women's tennis.

The Rams and Huskers have been playing each other every season since 1996. The Rams record before Friday's match -- 0-25.

That streak finally ended on Friday as the Rams swept the Huskers in Fort Collins. Colorado State also broke a long losing streak to Colorado last season. The Rams had lost 33 straight to the Buffs.

"This team beat a talented Nebraska team and it's a great feeling to see their hard work pay off," Rams coach Mai-Ly Tran said. "This is a journey, and we will continue to improve, our focus will be to enjoy this moment and get ready for another battle tomorrow. I'm so proud of this Ramily."

