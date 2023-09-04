Where the good news shines

Colorado State started its 2023 women's cross country season by winning the title for the second straigtht year at the Wyoming Invite.

The men's team took second.

Both races were 5K distances with Sarah Carter leading all women runners with a time of 17 minutes and 40.2 seconds. Emily Chaston finished just behind at 17:55.8 and Quinn McConnell rounded out the top five crossing at 18:14.5.

On the men's side, Mason Brown led all Rams with a second place finish and a mark of 15:12.0.

The Rams will have a few weeks off before heading to Minnesota for the Roy Griak next.

