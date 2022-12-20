Where good news shines
Colorado State senior Isaiah Stevens has been named the Mountain West player of the week for his performance against Saint Mary's.
Stevens led the Rams to their biggest win of the season Sunday in Moraga, Calif. The guard had 23 points and five assists in the 62-60 victory.
This is the first weekly honor for Stevens this season.
Stevens missed the first part of the season with an injury. In his first five games, the guard is averaging 19 points a game. The Rams are 3-2 in those games.
Air Force’s Rytis Petraitis was named Mountain West freshman of the week as well.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)