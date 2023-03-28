Where good news shines

Tad Boyle loves the USA Basketball program.

Now the CU Buffs coach will serve as the head coach of the Under-19 national team at the FIBA World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

Boyle's time with USA Basketball dates back to 2013 when he served as a court coach for the World University Games. He was also a member of the staffs for the 2015 Pan American Games and the 2017 Under-19 World Cup.

This time around Boyle will be joined by his close friend Leon Rice, the Boise State coach, and Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. It's the same staff that led the Under-18 national team to the gold medal at the FIBA Men's Americas championship last summer in Mexico.

The FIBA World Cup runs June 24-July 2.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)