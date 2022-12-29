USC Colorado Basketball

Southern California guard Drew Peterson, left, looks to pass the ball as Colorado guard Nique Clifford defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

How can the CU Buffs right their Pac-12 ship?

Wander over to the Bay Area.

After a weeklong holiday break from game action, Tad Boyle's Buffs play at Stanford Thursday and at Cal-Berkeley Saturday. The Cardinal (5-7 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) and Bears (1-12, 0-2) present golden opportunities for the Buffs (8-5, 0-2) to grab their first league wins.

While the Buffs had an uneven start to the season, they played their best ball leading into Christmas with four straight wins — all but one by double digits.

CU-Stanford is on ESPNU (9 pm Thursday), while CU-Cal is on Pac-12 Network (4 pm Saturday). 

