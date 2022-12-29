Where good news shines
How can the CU Buffs right their Pac-12 ship?
Wander over to the Bay Area.
After a weeklong holiday break from game action, Tad Boyle's Buffs play at Stanford Thursday and at Cal-Berkeley Saturday. The Cardinal (5-7 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) and Bears (1-12, 0-2) present golden opportunities for the Buffs (8-5, 0-2) to grab their first league wins.
While the Buffs had an uneven start to the season, they played their best ball leading into Christmas with four straight wins — all but one by double digits.
CU-Stanford is on ESPNU (9 pm Thursday), while CU-Cal is on Pac-12 Network (4 pm Saturday).
