Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod will be back back with the CU Buffs women's baskeball team for her fifth season.

Sherrod put the announcement out on her Instagram on Saturday featuring a graphic that simply stated, "Buffs Nation, I'm Back."

The Birmingham, Ala., native, has been crucial to Colorado's return to the national spotlight. She has helped lead the Buffs to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and she hit two layups and scored the final four points of regulation, in the last 91 seconds to force overtime in CU's second-round win over Duke.

"Jaylyn came to Colorado four years ago with a goal and a vision to help elevate the program to a place where we could compete for a championship," coach JR Payne said.

This past season, an All-Conference and All-Defensive Pac-12 honoree, Sherrod led the team in assists per game (5.1). Her assist total (167) finished tied for fourth-best in CU history with Bridget Turner in 1985-86. Sherrod finished the season with 78 steals, the ninth-best in CU history.

