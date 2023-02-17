Where good news shines

The terrific season being put together by CU Buffs women's basketball is earning national recognition.

JR Payne on Wednesday was named one of 15 candidates for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith women's college coach of the year award by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Payne has led the No. 21 Buffs to a 20-5 record, 11-3 in the Pac-12.

CU has spent four weeks in the AP Top 25 and this week reached its highest position since Dec. 26, 2016, when the team climbed to No. 20. The Buffs have three top-15 wins, all at CU Events Center.

The winner of the award will be announced March 29 at the Women's Final Four in Dallas.

