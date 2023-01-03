Where good news shines
KJ Simpson's time has come.
The CU Buffs sophomore guard was named Pac-12 player of the week Monday after scoring 56 points over two games in the Bay Area. The Buffs beat Stanford and lost to Cal-Berkeley.
Simpson had 31 points vs. Stanford and 25 vs. Cal. He made 17 of 30 shots from 2-point range and added 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Buffs need Simpson to score, too. CU is 5-1 when Simpson tops 20 points. It was the second time Simpson has been named conference player of the week, the first coming in November.
CU (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) hosts Oregon (8-6, 2-1) in a pivotal game at 7 pm Thursday (ESPN2 or ESPNU).
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)