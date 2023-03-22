Where good news shines

CU Buffs lacrosse is on a roll.

After sweeping No. 21 Stanford and Cal-Berkeley in the team’s Pac-12 openers, Charlie Rudy and Grace Donnelly were named conference offensive player of the week and defensive player of the week, respectively.

Rudy, a fifth-year grad student from California, earned her fourth Pac-12 weekly honor. Donnelly, a senior from Pennsylvania, won her second.

Rudy had six goals and four assists in the sweep. Donnelly had 11 saves against Cal.

The Buffs (5-4, 2-0) play at No. 18 USC Friday and at Arizona State Sunday.

