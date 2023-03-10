Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado ski team maintained their lead in the team standings behind five All-America performances at the NCAA Championships in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The Buffs' Anna-Maria Dietze finished third and Hanna Abrahamsson took fifth in the women's freestyle races on Thursday to keep Colorado on top of the standings. Weronika Kaleta also took ninth in the women's race.

On the men's side, Will Koch and Magnus Boee finished ninth and 10th in the men's race to all earn second-team All-America honors.

CU holds a 15.5-point lead over Utah (263) and a 49-point lead over Denver (230.5).

