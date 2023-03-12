Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado track and field team closed out the 2023 indoor track and field season Friday at the NCAA Indoor National Championships with two women earning All-American honors.

Avery McMullen got the day started in the pentathlon where she finished 12th overall for a second team all-american honor. McMullen scored 4,149 points, placing highest in the hurdles where she was fifth in 8.33 seconds. McMullen followed it up with a seventh-place finish in the high jump at 1.75 meters (5-8.75), then 15th in the shot put at 11.30m (37-1).

Graduate transfer Ella Baran finished 15th overall in the 5,000-meter run in 16:48.53 to earn a second team all-american honor.

The Buffs finish up the indoor season and transition to the outdoor season next weekend.

