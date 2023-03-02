Where the good news shines

After a strong regular season with 22 wins and the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, the CU Buffs women's basketball team took home some honors this week.

On Tuesday, Buffs standouts Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod were named All-Pac-12 first team as voted by the coaches. Sherrod also picked up her second all-defensive team nod.

Frida Formann and Aaronette Vonleh earned Pac-12 honorable mention.

Wednesday, the media awards were announced with Miller and Sherrod taking home first-team honors. Sherrod was named all-defense as well.

The Buffs are back on the floor Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m.

