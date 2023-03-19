Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado lacrosse team defeated No. 21 Stanford 17-15 on Friday at Kittredge Field in Boulder for the program's 100th win.

The victory also marks the 100th career win for coach Ann Elliott Whidden.

"For this team coming in 1-4, and knowing we're starting conference play, how important it is for us to be 1-0 (in conference) is more important than everything," Whidden said in a release.

Offensively, the Buffs found success through eight different players scoring at least one goal. Sam McGee had five goals while Morgan Pence and Charlie Rudy each put away three.

Colorado lacrosse will be back at Kittredge Field on Sunday to play Cal at noon. During the game, the Buffs will celebrate 50 years of Title IX and honor Women's History Month.

