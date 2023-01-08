Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado women's basketball team has had a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Friday's win was its best win of the season.

Colorado (13-3, 3-1 Pac-12) shocked No. 8 Utah at the CU Events Center with a 77-67 win. The win pushed the Buffs' win streak to five and also marked Colorado's first over a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 1 Stanford back on Jan. 17, 2021.

Junior Frida Formann totaled a game-high 20 points, going 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. Senior Jaylyn Sherrod stepped up in the clutch for the Buffs, finishing with 16 points and seven assists.

The Buffs are off for a week before welcoming Arizona to Boulder on Friday.

