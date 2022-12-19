Where the good news shines
The University of Colorado women's basketball team dropped their Pac-12 opener earlier this week but bounced back with a home win over Alcorn State on Friday.
Colorado (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) never trailed in the contest and led by double-digits for almost 23 minutes. The 82 points by the Buffs were the second-most scored this season (83, at Chicago State). CU scored 27 points off of 23 ASU turnovers.
Frida Formann scored a season-high 21 points for the Buffs.
The Buffs close out their non-conference schedule with a trip tp Marquette on Wednesday.
