Gatorade announced on Wednesday that Denver East's D'Aundre Samuels is the 2022-23 Gatorade Colorado Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Samuels as Colorado’s best high school boys basketball player.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior guard led Denver East (26-2) to the state title last weekend, marking the 12th championship in program history. Samuels scored 25 points, pulled down eight rebounds and dished seven assists in an 82-61 win over Fossil Ridge in the 6A final. He averaged 21.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 4.9 steals on the year. The Angels are now tied with Manual High for the most state basketball championships in Colorado history.

Samuels has volunteered locally on behalf of two Denver-area youth basketball camps.

Samuels maintains a B average in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.

