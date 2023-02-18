Where the good news shines

DU Pioneers women's golf senior Anna Zanusso was named the TicketSmarter Peak Golfer of the Week by the Summit League on Thursday.

This was the fifth time in Zanusso's career that she has taken home the honor.

Denver opened its first stroke-play tournament of the spring with an outstanding showing at the San Diego State Classic. The Pioneers finished with a team score of 909, good for third in a strong field.

Zanusso led the way for the Pioneers with a fourth-place finish at the event with a score of 5-over (221).

