The 2023 McDonald's All-American Game has a distinct Colorado tone to it.
Accelerated Prep star Baye Fall (West) and CU Buffs recruit Cody Williams (East) were two of the 24 high school stars named to the McDonald's rosters Tuesday.
Fall, who began his prep career and won a Class 3A state title at Lutheran, is a 6-foot-10 forward committed to Arkansas. Fall is one of six McDonald's selections headed to the SEC.
Williams is a 6-8 wing from Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry. He's the fourth McDonald's selection to sign with the Buffs, following Chauncey Billups (1995), Martice Moore (1992 and a transfer from Georgia Tech) and David Harrison (2001). Five McDonald's picks signed with Pac-12 programs.
The McDonald's All American Games are March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
