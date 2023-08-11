Where good news shines

Diabetics Doing Things is bringing new ways for victims of the disease to compete on the court.

The organization will host the first-ever Diabetes Legends Basketball Clinic at the Basketball Social House in Denver at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. The event will feature a two-hour basketball skills clinic before lunch and a live episode of the Diabetics Doing Things podcast. Throughout the event, medical staff will also provide campers will snacks and wellness checks.

The camp will service campers between the ages of 9-14, but the organization has also stated they will work to accommodate those outside the age window.

Tickets for the basketball camp are $20 and can be found on the event's website. The page can also be found on Eventbrite's ticket portal for the "Diabetes Legends Basketball Clinic."