University of Denver gymnast Jessica Hutchinson earned regular-season All-American honors for the 2023 season.

Hutchinson was named an All-American in the all-around, landing second-team honors.

The Denver junior finished the regular season ranked No. 16 in the country in the all-around with a final NQS of 39.575, which is now tied for the sixth-highest in program history.

Hutchinson will help lead Denver when it hosts the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships on March 30-April 2, at Magness Arena.

