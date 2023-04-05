Where good news shines

How long until an NHL franchise lures David Carle away from the college game?

Asking for the DU Pioneers.

Carle, the Pios coach, has been selected to serve as the head coach of the US national junior team. Team USA is scheduled to play in the IIHF World Junior championship Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 5, 2024, in Sweden.

“He’s done a terrific job at Denver is one of the bright young coaches in our country,” national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said in a press release.

Carle has guided the Pioneers to three NCAA tournaments in five seasons as DU’s coach. The Pioneers won the 2022 NCAA title. This will be his debut as the US national junior team coach.

