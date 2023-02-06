Where the good news shines

The University of Denver lacrosse team opened legendary coach Bill Tierney's final season with an easy 12-4 home win over Utah.

Tierney, who announced his retirement on Jan. 5, improved his record to 158-54 in his 14 seasons with Denver with the season opening win.

Denver had four players finish with multiple goals in-front of a big crowd on Saturday afternoon. JJ Sillstrop had two goals and a helper, Michael Lampert and Stephen Avery had a pair of tallies out of the first midfield and Andrew Atchison had two more.

Denver's defense was also rolling as Jack Thompson had 10 saves in the win.

The Pioneers head out on the road this Saturday for a battle with Air Force.

