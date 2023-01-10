Where good news shines
Alaska Fairbanks poked the bear.
Now the No. 4 DU Pioneers hockey team can do what it does best — win at home.
After Alaska Fairbanks beat the Pios 3-1 Friday, the Pios beat up on the Nanooks with a season-high in goals in a 7-2 victory Saturday.
DU (17-5) continues its national title defense against Miami (Ohio) Friday and Saturday at Magness Arena. The Pios beat the Redhawks 4-0 and 4-2 in their previous matchups.
The final 14 games on the Pios' schedule are against National Collegiate Hockey Conference opponents.
