Where good news shines

Another DU Pioneers hockey star is going places.

DU forward Carter Mazur signed with the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday. A Michigan native, Mazur led the Pios and ranked fifth in the nation with 22 goals in 40 games. He grew up a Wings fan.

The Red Wings selected Mazur in the third round of the 2021 draft, No. 70 overall. He finished his college career with 36 goals, 39 assists and 75 points while appearing in all 81 games.

Mazur had a plus-19 rating and was a finalist for the NCHC defensive forward of the year award.

His deal with the Red Wings begins in the 2023-24 season, and Mazur will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)