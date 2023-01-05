Where good news shines
University of Denver defenseman Mike Benning was named the NCHC player of the month for December on Tuesday.
Benning led all National Collegiate Hockey Conference players in scoring, registering 10 points on three goals and seven assists over six games. It was a career-high for points in a single month.
The defenseman registered multiple-point outings in four December games, including scoring twice in DU's game Dec. 17 against Lindenwood. Benning recorded two assists against Lindenwood on Dec. 16.
Benning leads all Pioneer defensemen and is fourth on the squad with 19 points (seven goals/12 assists) in 20 games. Nationally, he ranks fifth among blueliners in scoring and is two points behind national leader Dylan Anhorn of St. Cloud State (21).
Top-ranked DU (16-4, 8-2 NCHC) hosts Alaska-Fairbanks (10-8-2) Friday and Saturday at Magness Arena. Tickets start at $21.
