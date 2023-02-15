Where good news shines

The NCAA champs are back home.

And the DU Pioneers are rising in the polls.

After sweeping North Dakota last weekend, the Pios jumped a spot to No. 3 in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings.

DU has spent the entire season in the top five.

The Pios host Minnesota Duluth Friday (Altitude TV) and Saturday (Altitude 2) at Magness Arena. Tickets start at $25.

