Where good news shines

The Pios are winning almost every way you turn.

This time it was the No. 9 DU Pioneers women’s lacrosse team defeating No. 5 Maryland 8-7 Sunday in Maryland, only the second top-five win in program history.

Denver’s now 6-0 with consecutive wins over nationally ranked opponents. The Pios beat No. 21 Michigan in their home opener.

DU beat Maryland for the first time (0-4). It marked the Pios’ first road win over a top-five team. Julia Gilbert, a senior attacker, leads the Pioneers with 13 goals.

DU (6-0) hosts Niagara (5-1) at 4 pm Wednesday.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.