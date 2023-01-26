Where good news shines
The University of Denver ski team picked up seven medals at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Game held in Lake Placid, N.Y., from Jan. 13-22.
Sophomore Nordic skier Andreas Kirkeng took home four medals, earning an individual silver in the 10K freestyle pursuit and a bronze in the 10K classic as well as two in relay events with Team Norway — a bronze in the classic mixed relay and a silver in the 7.5K classic/freestyle relay.
Freshman alpine skier Sara Rask also scored two pieces of hardware, as she helped Team Sweden win the parallel slalom before coming in third in women's slalom.
Freshman Nordic skier Selma Andersen won a silver medal with Team Norway in the 5K classic/freestyle relay and produced solid showings throughout the week. She came in eighth in the women's 5K classic and sixth in the 5K pursuit freestyle after posting the third-fastest time in the pursuit leg.
This was the 30th World University Games, with the event being administered by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). It is considered the second largest multi-sport winter event in the world after the Winter Olympics.
