Where the good news shines

University of Denver senior outside back Ronan Wynne has been called into the New Zealand U-23 team for its upcoming matches against China on March 23 and 26.

The New Zealand U-23 team roster was announced on Thursday.

The international series is in preparation for the Oceania Football Confederations Olympic qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Wynne was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team in 2022. He was 2022 Summit League Defensive Player of the Year played and started in 22 matches, scoring a goal and adding six assists, while starting in a Denver defense that finished third in the country in shutout percentage (.591) and seventh in goals against average (.675).

