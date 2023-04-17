Where the good news shines

The No. 3 Denver Pioneers women's lacrosse team remaine undefeated with a 23-6 win against the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday morning at Corcoran Field in the first-ever matchup between the programs.

Denver's 23 goals scored were tied for the second-most in a game in school history, as the Pioneers also tallied that many times in a 23-5 win on March 18, 2006 against Marist. The DU record is 26 goals, which was set later in that campaign on April 26, 2006 versus Colorado College.

The Pioneers (15-0, 4-0 Big East) had 13 different players score and had five record multiple markers in the contest.

Freshman Ryan Dineen led DU with four goals four assists and was joined in the hat trick category by Julia Gilbert, Sloane Kipp and Sydney Collignon, who registered her first career multi-goal outing.

The Pioneers host the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. MT for Senior Day at Peter Barton Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.