Where the good news shines
The University of Denver women's triathlon team will enter November's collegiate national championships as the No. 3-ranked NCAA Division-I team in the country.
Denver finished second as a squad at Saturday's Western Regional National Qualifier in Stockton, Mo., and only Eastern Regional-winner Queens University of Charlotte and Western-Regional winner Arizona State are ahead of the Pioneers in the rankings.
The Pioneers had all seven of their athletes finish in the top 20 at Western Regionals and were led by sophomores Olivia Ebenstein and Freya McKinley in eighth and ninth place, respectively. DU has now finished first or second as a team in all four races this season.
Denver will have one more tune-up race before the 2022 national championships on Nov. 12 in Tempe, Ariz., as the Pios will travel to Berkeley, Calif., on Oct. 30, for the Bearathlon.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)