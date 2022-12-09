Where good news shines
Feeling lucky?
The Broncos probably won't go home with a win, but you could go home with close to $50,000.
The Denver Broncos Foundation is the beneficiary of the 50-50 raffle Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
The previous raffle, at the Raiders game, closed at $45,995. Half the pot goes to the Foundation, half goes to the winner. Raffle tickets are available 3 hours before the 2:05 pm kickoff and on Levels 1, 3 and 5 during the game.
Speaking of tickets, seats for Broncos-Chiefs are going for as low as $59 on Ticketmaster.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)