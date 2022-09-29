Where the good news shines
Time to celebrate an Arapahoe Warrior.
And who doesn’t need more Gunnison in their life?
Western Colorado University quarterback Connor Desch was named RMAC offensive player of the week after erupting for five passing touchdowns and 265 yards in a 56-28 win over Chadron (Neb.) State Saturday. The 2016 Arapahoe grad from Centennial completed 18 of 24 passes.
Desch comes from a Western family, and Colorado Sunshine loves both Western and family. His Dad, Rick Desch, played football in Gunnison from 1986-90. His sister, Katie, was on the women’s soccer team.
Anyone else have a sudden urge to float the Gunnison starting in Almont?
Western Colorado (2-2) plays at Colorado Mesa (1-2) in Grand Junction on Saturday.
