Where the good news shines

Former Denver Broncos and CU Buffs running back Phillip Lindsay is signing with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Lindsay was also a star at Denver South High School.

He was a productive back, no matter where he played. He rushed for over 1,000 yards two seasons in Boulder, as well as twice for the Broncos in 2018 and 2019.

Since leaving the Broncos after the 2020 season, Lindsay has bounced around the NFL with stops with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.

Seattle is 5-2 on the season.

"Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.