Punter Ryan Stonehouse dominated at Colorado State and now is doing the same in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans.
Stonehouse signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent and went on to seize the job during the preseason. The Titans cut former Broncos punter Brett Kern to give Stonehouse the spot.
Stonehouse leads the NFL with a punting average of 53.6 yards and is tied for fifth with 28 of his 76 punts being inside the 20. He is the leading AFC vote-getter at punter for the Pro Bowl as well.
His career at Colorado State was record breaking. He holds the FBS record for highest career average per punt and was named All-MWC first team three times, second team once.
