Former University of Colorado golfer Yannik Paul is making a name for himself on the DP World Tour.

On Sunday, he finished in solo second place at the Thailand Classic which was Paul's third top-two finish in the last nine months. 

In his 1 1/2 seasons on the DP World Tour, Paul has had seven Top 10s and a victory at the Mallorca Golf Classic in October. Paul currently is ranked 150th in the World Golf Rankings. 

His 20-under-par 268 was four shots behind winner Thorbjorn Olsesen. The second-place finish netted Paul around $222,000.

