Fairview grad and current Vanderbilt sophomore pitcher Greysen Carter made his first college start Wednesday.

And he made the most of it.

Carter, who was ranked as one of the top prospects in Colorado in 2021, threw three innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out four in a 13-1 win over UAB. His fastball touched 100 mph in the first inning.

“It’s a heavy fastball, so it’s tough to hit,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin told reporters after the game. “But he also can throw a good breaking ball, and he threw the change several times today for strikes, so I thought he decelerated the ball pretty well.”

Carter had a highly successful career at Fairview. During his senior season, he led the Knights to the state semifinals for the first time in 10 years. He was considered the 23rd-ranked pitcher in the country coming out of high school.

