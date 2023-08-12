Ethan Horvath made it to the Premier League on Saturday.

The goalkeeper from Highlands Ranch was on Nottingham Forest’s bench for the club’s 2-1 defeat at Arsenal. He backed up fellow American Matt Turner.

Horvath helped a different club reach the topflight of English football a season ago. He made 44 league appearances for Luton Town while on loan from Nottingham Forest in the EFL Championship the second tier. Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League through a playoff with Horvath in goal.

The 28-year-old grew up playing for Real Colorado and Arapahoe High School before starting his professional career abroad. First, he went to Norway where he played for Molde FK. From there, he went to Belgium to play for Club Brugge before heading to England in 2021. He’s also represented the United States in various international competitions, including a Man of the Match performance in the CONCACAF Nations League Final win over rival Mexico. He was also a member of last year’s World Cup squad where he again served as Turner’s back-up.

While Horvath will have to wait for his first Premier League minutes, he’s made it to the best league in the world.