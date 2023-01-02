Where the good news shines
Jordan Nytes is headed back home.
On Saturday, CU soccer coach Danny Sanchez announced the transfer signing of the former Oklahoma State goalkeeper.
Nytes, a Colorado native, graduated from Grandview High School and spent her first collegiate season in Stillwater.
"Jordan had a fantastic season at Oklahoma State," Sanchez stated. "She has great hands and feet. Her distribution is excellent. Jordan will really grow as a goalkeeper working with [associate head coach] Jason [Green]."
Nytes was the first-ever Cowgirl to earn Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year accolades, which she split with West Virginia's Kayza Massey. She was also the first Oklahoma State freshman to earn First-Team All-Conference and the sixth to be named All-Big 12.
