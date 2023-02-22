Where good news shines

Heritage High's Riley Egloff is still throwing heat.

Now it's with the New Mexico Lobos.

Egloff, who starred at Heritage in Littleton, was named Mountain West pitcher of the week after he shut down No. 23 Oregon State in a 7-2 Lobos upset.

A 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior, Egloff threw five innings and allowed three hits and one earned run. He struck out six batters.

Egloff is a senior at UNM after beginning his career at Yavapai College in Arizona. High-level athletics are in his blood, his father Bruce having spent six seasons in the Angels and Indians organizations, his uncle Ron spending seven seasons as a Denver Broncos tight end.

Egloff's Lobos (3-1) next host Northern Colorado (2-1) at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)