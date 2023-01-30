Where good news shines

What a moment for Regis University senior Sam Deem.

Deem, a Horizon grad, drained a buzzer-beater to push the Rangers women past New Mexico Highlands 66-64 Friday night in Denver.

The Rangers (15-5 overall, 12-2 RMAC) are battling Colorado Mines and Black Hills State for the top spot in the conference standings.

The game-winning shot highlighted another strong performance from Deem, a Thornton native, as she finished with her third double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She has averaged 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds on the season.

Deem was part of three straight trips to the Great 8 of the CHSAA state tournament during her time at Horizon.