Where good news shines

Learn from and network with some of the leading voices in women's sports at the International Women's Sports Summit.

Featuring members of the Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) and the International Consortium on Female Sport (ICFS), the summit runs Friday to Sunday at the Denver Marriott West in Golden.

Unable to attend? The live stream is available at www.iconswomen.com.

According to a press release, "ICONS seeks to expand, empower and protect women’s sports and female athletes nationwide and abroad."

Twelve panels are scheduled to include Olympians and world-class athletes, scientists and law experts. Speakers include two-time Olympian Donna de Varona, NCAA champion Kylee Alons, four-time Olympian Lorraine Moller, gymnastics national champion Jennifer Sey and over 25 others. Registration for the summit can be found at www.iconswomen.com.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)