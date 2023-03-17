Where the good news shines

Black Hills State senior and Lewis-Palmer High School grad Joel Scott has been named to the 2023 Bevo Francis Top 25 watch list.

The Top 25 watch list consists of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.

Scott is the younger brother of Josh Scott who starred at Lewis-Palmer as well. Josh is playing overseas after playing at the University of Colorado.

Scott is currently the third-leading scorer in the RMAC, averaging 22.8 points per game and 752 total points, 25 away from matching his points total from last season that set a program record. Scott also leads the RMAC in rebounding with 9.7 per game.

Scott led the Rangers undefeated season and the Class 4A state title in 2019.

On April 1, the finalists of this year's award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 3.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)