For the second time in three years, Metro State athletics has been named by the NCAA as the RMAC winner and a finalist for the Division II Award of Excellence.
A total of 22 Division II institutions were recognized for their creativity in advancing relationships within their communities. Entries were submitted that exemplify the Division II philosophy, identity, community engagement and student-athlete leadership initiatives.
Metro State has been recognized for its work with the Miracle League.
The softball team had a special evening with young people from the Miracle League of Metro Denver on Sept. 17, welcoming them into the Assembly Athletic Complex for a night of adaptive baseball.
Miracle League of Metro Denver is a nonprofit in that provides children and adults who are living with various mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league.
MSU softball has been interacting with the Miracle League since 2016, and members of the baseball team also participated this year.
