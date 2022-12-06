Where the good news shines
It's been a great year for Metro State volleyball.
For the second straight season, the team finished ranked No. 3 in the final AVCA NCAA Division II poll of the season, matching the Roadrunners the highest season-ending finish in program history.
MSU Denver had the best winning percentage in program history (.938) while finishing 30-2.
The team's only losses were to the teams who played in the national championship match – West Texas A&M and Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.).
The Roadrunners had a 24-match winning streak, a second straight 18-0 run through the RMAC regular season, an RMAC-record 40 straight regular-season conference wins dating to the 2020 season and a RMAC Tournament championship this season.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)