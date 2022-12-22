Where good news shines
MSU Denver's Rylee Hladky has been named the NCAA Division II Academic All-America Team Member of the Year by College Sports Communicators.
Hladky was also named to the CSC (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America first team for the second consecutive year. The Team Member of the Year Award is the result of a separate vote which recognizes Hladky as the top student-athlete among all Academic All-Americans in her volleyball division.
MSU Denver's second Academic All-American (and first two-time selection) in volleyball, Hladky is now the program's second-ever Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. Marc Herschberger of the Roadrunners men's soccer team was similarly honored in 2012.
Hladky, who has a 3.92 cumulative grade point average while majoring in mechanical engineering, has accumulated an impressive list of honors both on and off the court.
